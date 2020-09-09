Wind Advisory issued September 9 at 2:21AM PDT until September 9 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In
California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Lake Havasu
and Fort Mohave.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wave heights 2 to 3 feet expected today could result in
hazardous boating conditions, particularly for small craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.