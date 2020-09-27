Heat Advisory issued September 27 at 1:10PM PDT until October 1 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures of 98 to 105 degrees for the Inland
Empire, 91 to 102 degrees for the San Diego valleys, and 95 to
100 degrees in inland Orange County.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Diego County Valleys and Orange County Inland
Areas.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will begin to gradually cool
on Friday, but remain warm and above normal through the weekend.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
