Red Flag Warning issued September 27 at 9:03PM PDT until September 28 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Areas of northeast to east winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph. Higher gusts possible in the windiest
locations.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 10 to 15 percent.
* TIMING…5 AM through 5 PM Monday.
* OUTLOOK…Winds will weaken Monday evening. Another increase in
wind will occur Tuesday morning, but will be more focused in an
Diego County and below east-west oriented passes. It will be
hotter and drier on Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.