Heat Advisory issued September 28 at 9:10PM PDT until October 1 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…High temperatures of 92 to 99 on the San Diego County

Mesas, with 80s to near 90 near the immediate coast. High

temperatures of 98 to 107 degrees for the Inland Empire, 96 to

105 degrees for the San Diego valleys, and 94 to 102 degrees for

inland Orange County.

* WHERE…west of the mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat illness may occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slow cooling will progress inland beginning

on Friday.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.