Heat Advisory issued September 28 at 9:10PM PDT until October 1 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures of 92 to 99 on the San Diego County
Mesas, with 80s to near 90 near the immediate coast. High
temperatures of 98 to 107 degrees for the Inland Empire, 96 to
105 degrees for the San Diego valleys, and 94 to 102 degrees for
inland Orange County.
* WHERE…west of the mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat illness may occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slow cooling will progress inland beginning
on Friday.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.