Red Flag Warning issued September 28 at 10:45AM PDT until September 28 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING EXTENDED FOR PARTS OF SAN DIEGO AND RIVERSIDE

COUNTIES THROUGH 5 PM TUESDAY DUE TO GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW

HUMIDITY…

* WIND…Areas of northeast to east winds 15 to 25 mph with

guststo 40 mph. Stronger gusts possible in the windiest

locations.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 10 to 15 percent.

* TIMING…Through 5 PM today.

* OUTLOOK…Winds will weaken this afternoon and evening with

only a slight increase Tuesday morning in the San Bernardino

County Mountains.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.