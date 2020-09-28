Red Flag Warning issued September 28 at 10:45AM PDT until September 28 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
…RED FLAG WARNING EXTENDED FOR PARTS OF SAN DIEGO AND RIVERSIDE
COUNTIES THROUGH 5 PM TUESDAY DUE TO GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY…
* WIND…Areas of northeast to east winds 15 to 25 mph with
guststo 40 mph. Stronger gusts possible in the windiest
locations.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 10 to 15 percent.
* TIMING…Through 5 PM today.
* OUTLOOK…Winds will weaken this afternoon and evening with
only a slight increase Tuesday morning in the San Bernardino
County Mountains.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.