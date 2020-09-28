Red Flag Warning issued September 28 at 10:45AM PDT until September 29 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING EXTENDED FOR PARTS OF SAN DIEGO AND RIVERSIDE

COUNTIES THROUGH 5 PM TUESDAY DUE TO GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW

HUMIDITY…

* WIND…Areas of northeast to east winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Stronger gusts possible in the windiest

locations, mainly Tuesday morning.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 10 to 15 percent today and

8 to 12 percent Tuesday.

* TIMING…Through 5 PM Tuesday.

* OUTLOOK…Winds will weaken somewhat this afternoon and evening,

but winds will increase again Tuesday morning, but will be more

focused in San Diego County and through San Gorgonio and Banning

Pass before gradually weakening Tuesday afternoon. It will be

hotter and drier on Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.