Red Flag Warning issued September 28 at 3:52AM PDT until September 28 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Areas of northeast to east winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph. Stronger gusts possible in the windiest locations.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 10 to 15 percent.

* TIMING…5 AM through 5 PM Monday.

* OUTLOOK…Winds will weaken this evening. Another increase in

winds will occur Tuesday morning, but will be more focused in an

Diego County and below east-west oriented passes. It will be

hotter and drier on Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.