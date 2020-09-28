Red Flag Warning issued September 28 at 9:14PM PDT until September 29 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING EXTENDED FOR PARTS OF SAN DIEGO AND RIVERSIDE

COUNTIES THROUGH 5 PM TUESDAY DUE TO GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW

HUMIDITY…

* WIND…Areas of northeast to east winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Stronger gusts possible in the windiest

locations, mainly Tuesday morning.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime relative humidity 8 to 12 percent

Tuesday.

* TIMING…Through 5 PM Tuesday.

* OUTLOOK…Winds will increase again Tuesday morning, but will

be more focused in San Diego County and through San Gorgonio and

Banning Pass before gradually weakening Tuesday afternoon. It

will be hotter and drier on Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.