Red Flag Warning issued September 28 at 9:14PM PDT until September 29 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
…RED FLAG WARNING EXTENDED FOR PARTS OF SAN DIEGO AND RIVERSIDE
COUNTIES THROUGH 5 PM TUESDAY DUE TO GUSTY EAST WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY…
* WIND…Areas of northeast to east winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph. Stronger gusts possible in the windiest
locations, mainly Tuesday morning.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime relative humidity 8 to 12 percent
Tuesday.
* TIMING…Through 5 PM Tuesday.
* OUTLOOK…Winds will increase again Tuesday morning, but will
be more focused in San Diego County and through San Gorgonio and
Banning Pass before gradually weakening Tuesday afternoon. It
will be hotter and drier on Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.