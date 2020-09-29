Heat Advisory issued September 29 at 2:37AM PDT until October 1 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…High temperatures for San Diego County in the 80s for the

beaches, 95 to 102 for the mesas, and 98 to 108 in the valleys.

Highs in the Inland Empire of 98 to 108 and for inland Orange

County 96 to 104.

* WHERE…Coast and valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day

with Thursday not quite as hot.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.