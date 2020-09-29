Heat Advisory issued September 29 at 2:37AM PDT until October 1 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures for San Diego County in the 80s for the
beaches, 95 to 102 for the mesas, and 98 to 108 in the valleys.
Highs in the Inland Empire of 98 to 108 and for inland Orange
County 96 to 104.
* WHERE…Coast and valleys.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day
with Thursday not quite as hot.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.