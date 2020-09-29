Heat Advisory issued September 29 at 9:42PM PDT until October 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…High temperatures 98 to 108.

* WHERE…Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses may occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day

with Thursday and Friday only slightly cooler.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.