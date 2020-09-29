Heat Advisory issued September 29 at 9:42PM PDT until October 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures 98 to 108.
* WHERE…Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses may occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day
with Thursday and Friday only slightly cooler.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.