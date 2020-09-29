Red Flag Warning issued September 29 at 1:46PM PDT until September 29 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Most winds were relatively light, but local east winds 15

to 25 MPH will still be possible this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest humidity of 5 to 12 percent.

* TIMING…The winds were strongest and most widespread earlier

this morning but the humidity is lowest in the afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.