Red Flag Warning issued September 29 at 1:46PM PDT until September 29 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Most winds were relatively light, but local east winds 15
to 25 MPH will still be possible this afternoon.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest humidity of 5 to 12 percent.
* TIMING…The winds were strongest and most widespread earlier
this morning but the humidity is lowest in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.