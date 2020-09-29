Red Flag Warning issued September 29 at 2:41AM PDT until September 29 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Areas of east winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning with
gusts to 40 mph…becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon
with gusts to 30 mph. Stronger gusts are possible in the
windiest locations this morning.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest humidity of 8 to 12 percent.
* TIMING…The winds will be strongest and most widespread this
morning with the humidity lowest in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.