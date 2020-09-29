Red Flag Warning issued September 29 at 2:41AM PDT until September 29 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Areas of east winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning with

gusts to 40 mph…becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon

with gusts to 30 mph. Stronger gusts are possible in the

windiest locations this morning.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest humidity of 8 to 12 percent.

* TIMING…The winds will be strongest and most widespread this

morning with the humidity lowest in the afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.