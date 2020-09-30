Heat Advisory issued September 30 at 1:30PM PDT until October 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with temperatures up to 108. For the Heat Advisory,

temperatures up to 102 expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT

Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM Thursday to 8 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures slowly trend downward through

Friday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.