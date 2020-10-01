Heat Advisory issued October 1 at 2:39AM PDT until October 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…High temperatures today of 100 to 100, and for Friday 97

to 107.

* WHERE…Valleys and inland Orange County.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT this

evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM

PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a gradual cooling trend

through the weekend.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.