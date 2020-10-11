Heat Advisory issued October 11 at 12:32PM PDT until October 16 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures in the upper 80s near the coast to around
100 for the inland valleys.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County
Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland
Areas.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 5 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Only slight moderation in temperatures for
next weekend; continued well above-normal.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Comments