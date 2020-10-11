Heat Advisory issued October 11 at 9:16PM PDT until October 16 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures in the upper 80s near the coast to around
100 for the inland valleys.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County
Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland
Areas.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 5 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses may occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.