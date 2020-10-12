Heat Advisory issued October 12 at 2:01PM PDT until October 16 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures will range from the mid 80s near the
coast to around 100 in the valleys.
* WHERE…Coast and valleys.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 5 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Only slight moderation in temperatures by
the weekend; continued well above-normal.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.