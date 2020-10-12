Heat Advisory issued October 12 at 9:39PM PDT until October 16 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…High temperatures will range from the mid 80s near the

coast to around 100 in the valleys.

* WHERE…Coast and valleys.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 5 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Only slight moderation in temperatures by

the weekend; continued well above-normal.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.