Heat Advisory issued October 13 at 1:57PM PDT until October 16 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures will range from the 80s and 90s at the
coast to around 100 in the valleys.
* WHERE…Coast and valleys.
* WHEN…Through 5 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will gradually moderate this
weekend into next week.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.