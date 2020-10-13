Heat Advisory issued October 13 at 1:57PM PDT until October 16 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…High temperatures will range from the 80s and 90s at the

coast to around 100 in the valleys.

* WHERE…Coast and valleys.

* WHEN…Through 5 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will gradually moderate this

weekend into next week.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.