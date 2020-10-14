Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 8:35 pm
Published 12:39 pm

Heat Advisory issued October 14 at 12:39PM PDT until October 16 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…High temperatures in the 80s near the coast, 90s for
inland coastal areas, and around 100 in the valleys.

* WHERE…Coast and valleys.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content