Heat Advisory issued October 14 at 12:39PM PDT until October 16 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…High temperatures in the 80s near the coast, 90s for

inland coastal areas, and around 100 in the valleys.

* WHERE…Coast and valleys.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.