Heat Advisory issued October 14 at 8:46PM PDT until October 16 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures in the 80s near the coast, 90s for
inland coastal areas, and around 100 in the valleys.
* WHERE…Coast and valleys.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.