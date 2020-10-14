Red Flag Warning issued October 14 at 10:28PM PDT until October 15 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
North winds gusting 30 to 40 mph will develop over southeast
Nevada and parts of the Colorado River Valley Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…In AZZ101…Fire weather zone 101. In
California…Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada…Fire weather
zone 466 and the southeast portion of zone 461.
* TIMING…Winds will increase late tonight then peak Thursday
morning before decreasing slightly during the afternoon.
* WIND…North 15 to 25 mph gusting 30 to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Lowering to between 5 and 10 percent Thursday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…A combination of strong winds…low relative
humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme
fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions.