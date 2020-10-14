Red Flag Warning issued October 14 at 10:28PM PDT until October 15 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

North winds gusting 30 to 40 mph will develop over southeast

Nevada and parts of the Colorado River Valley Thursday morning

through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…In AZZ101…Fire weather zone 101. In

California…Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada…Fire weather

zone 466 and the southeast portion of zone 461.

* TIMING…Winds will increase late tonight then peak Thursday

morning before decreasing slightly during the afternoon.

* WIND…North 15 to 25 mph gusting 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Lowering to between 5 and 10 percent Thursday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…A combination of strong winds…low relative

humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme

fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread

rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions.