Red Flag Warning issued October 15 at 10:00AM PDT until October 16 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning…which is in effect from 3 AM to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* WIND…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph

at times.

* HUMIDITY…Falling to 7 to 10 percent Friday.

* TIMING…3 AM to 6 PM Friday.

* OUTLOOK…Winds will weaken Friday evening.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.