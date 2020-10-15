Red Flag Warning issued October 15 at 10:00AM PDT until October 16 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning…which is in effect from 3 AM to 6 PM PDT Friday.
* WIND…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph
at times.
* HUMIDITY…Falling to 7 to 10 percent Friday.
* TIMING…3 AM to 6 PM Friday.
* OUTLOOK…Winds will weaken Friday evening.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
