Red Flag Warning issued October 16 at 12:58PM PDT until October 16 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with a few higher
gusts, decreasing during the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.
* TIMING…Strongest winds occurred this morning. Lowest humidity
this afternoon.
* OUTLOOK…Winds will subside this afternoon and evening, but
relative humidity will be slower to recover.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.