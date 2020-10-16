Red Flag Warning issued October 16 at 3:03AM PDT until October 16 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40
mph at times. Stronger gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected in
areas below the Cajon Pass.
* HUMIDITY…Falling to 5 to 10 percent this afternoon.
* TIMING…Strongest winds this morning with lowest humidity in
the afternoon.
* OUTLOOK…Winds will subside quickly by evening, but relative
humidity will be slower to recover.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.