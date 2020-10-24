High Wind Warning issued October 24 at 1:55PM PDT until October 26 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a High Wind
Warning…which is in effect from 2 AM to 5 PM PDT Monday.
* WHAT…Northeast 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Isolated
gusts to 70 mph. The strongest winds will impact areas below the
Cajon Pass, impacting I-15, I-215, as well as I-10 and Highways
66, 60, and 91 and 241 into Orange County.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Mountains, the
Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass, and Inland Orange County.
* WHEN…Late Sunday night through Monday afternoon. The strongest
winds will occur from dawn Monday through the afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
