High Wind Warning issued October 24 at 9:46PM PDT until October 26 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Isolated

gusts to 70 mph. The strongest winds will impact areas below

the Cajon Pass, impacting I-15, I-215, as well as I-10 and

Highways 66, 60, and 91 and 241 into Orange County.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Mountains, the

Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass, and Inland Orange County.

* WHEN…Late Sunday night through Monday afternoon. The

strongest winds will occur from dawn Monday through the

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.