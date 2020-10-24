Wind Advisory issued October 24 at 1:55PM PDT until October 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Wind

Advisory…which is in effect from 2 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* Winds…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* Location…Strongest winds will occur along and east of

Interstate 10, impacting Desert Hot Springs to Thousand Palms.

* Impacts…Hazardous travel to high profile vehicles. Blowing

dust reducing visibilities to less than a quarter mile is

possible.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.