Wind Advisory issued October 24 at 1:56PM PDT until October 26 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday to 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take action to secure
trash cans…lawn furniture…and other loose or lightweight
outdoor objects. Blowing dust and sand may reduce visibilities for
brief periods of time. Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should
use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds
over the open waters will make the lake water rough and
hazardous…and may result in high waves, up to 2 to 4 feet,
which may tip or swamp smaller craft. For your personal
safety…avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around
protected areas.
Comments