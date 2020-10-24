Wind Advisory issued October 24 at 1:56PM PDT until October 26 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday to 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take action to secure

trash cans…lawn furniture…and other loose or lightweight

outdoor objects. Blowing dust and sand may reduce visibilities for

brief periods of time. Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should

use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds

over the open waters will make the lake water rough and

hazardous…and may result in high waves, up to 2 to 4 feet,

which may tip or swamp smaller craft. For your personal

safety…avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around

protected areas.