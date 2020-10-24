Wind Advisory issued October 24 at 9:46PM PDT until October 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Strongest winds will occur along and east of
Interstate 10, impacting Desert Hot Springs to Thousand Palms.
* WHEN…FROM 2 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous travel to high profile vehicles. Blowing
dust reducing visibilities to less than a quarter mile is
possible.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.