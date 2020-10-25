Frost Advisory issued October 25 at 2:11PM PDT until October 26 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Frost
Advisory…which is in effect from 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday.
* Location…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* Duration…3 to 6 hours.
* Temperature…Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s.
* Impacts…Sensitive, unprotected vegetation could be killed.
A Frost Advisory means that temperatures in the lower 30s are
expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left
uncovered.
