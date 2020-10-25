Frost Advisory issued October 25 at 2:11PM PDT until October 26 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Frost

Advisory…which is in effect from 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday.

* Location…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* Duration…3 to 6 hours.

* Temperature…Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s.

* Impacts…Sensitive, unprotected vegetation could be killed.

A Frost Advisory means that temperatures in the lower 30s are

expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left

uncovered.