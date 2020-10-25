High Wind Warning issued October 25 at 2:26PM MST until October 26 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park and
Chiriaco Summit, including Interstate 10.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 9 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Very difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and
minor structural damage possible.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition,
strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered
visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or
blowing sand. Use extra caution.
