High Wind Warning issued October 25 at 3:06AM PDT until October 27 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 to 75 mph
expected. Strongest winds will occur below the Cajon Pass and
through and below the Santa Ana Mountain canyons.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains
and Foothills, Orange County Inland Areas and San Bernardino
and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Monday to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.