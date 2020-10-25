High Wind Warning issued October 25 at 8:48PM PDT until October 27 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph
expected. The corridor of strongest winds will impact areas
below the Cajon Pass stretching across the northern Inland
Empire in and around Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, Glen Avon,
extending southwest into inland Orange County, including areas
in and around Orange, Tustin, Lake Forest to San Clemente.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains
and Foothills, Orange County Inland Areas and San Bernardino
and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Monday to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.