Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 11:54AM PDT until October 26 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

Gusty north winds accompanying a cold front this afternoon and

evening will combine with very dry air to produce a very high risk

of wildfire spread across much of the region.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In

California…Fire weather zones 228 and 229. In Nevada… Fire

weather zones 463, 464, and 466.

* TIMING…Winds will increase this evening, peaking late

tonight into Monday as RH values drop below critical

thresholds.

* WIND…North winds 25 to 40 mph gusting 35 to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not

recommended. Heed all fire restrictions.