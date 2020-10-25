Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 11:54AM PDT until October 26 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
Gusty north winds accompanying a cold front this afternoon and
evening will combine with very dry air to produce a very high risk
of wildfire spread across much of the region.
* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In
California…Fire weather zones 228 and 229. In Nevada… Fire
weather zones 463, 464, and 466.
* TIMING…Winds will increase this evening, peaking late
tonight into Monday as RH values drop below critical
thresholds.
* WIND…North winds 25 to 40 mph gusting 35 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not
recommended. Heed all fire restrictions.