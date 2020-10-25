Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 2:11PM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

….RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MONDAY TO 6 PM

PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND EXTREMELY LOW HUMIDITY

FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, INLAND

EMPIRE, SAN GORGONIO PASS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

.Strong Santa Ana winds will develop and strengthen after

midnight tonight. Strong and potentially damaging winds will

impact areas from the San Bernardino and Riverside County

mountains, the Inland Empire, and inland Orange. Relative humidity

will tumble into the widespread single digits Monday and remain

extremely low through Tuesday with poor recovery Monday night.

This will create widespread critical fire weather conditions

across these areas. Any fires that start will have the potential

to spread fast and pose a significant risk to life and property.

* WIND…Northeast 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph. The

corridor of strongest winds will impact areas below the Cajon

Pass stretching across the northern Inland Empire in and around

Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, Glen Avon, extending southwest into

inland Orange County, including areas in and around Orange,

Tustin, Lake Forest to San Clemente.

* HUMIDITY…Falling rapidly Monday morning to 5 to 10 percent

and remaining extremely low through Tuesday.

* TIMING…Late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. The strongest

winds, leading to the most dangerous conditions, will be from

dawn Monday and continuing through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable

for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire

behavior which would threaten life and property. Strong winds

could lead to falling trees and powerlines.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.