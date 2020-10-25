Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 2:17PM MST until October 26 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong winds, low relative humidity and high fire
danger, which is in effect from 2 AM MST /2 AM PDT/ to 9 PM MST
/9 PM PDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado
River Valley AZ, Joshua Tree National Park and Lower Colorado
River Valley CA.
* TIMING…Beginning early Monday morning.
* WINDS…North 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is high. These
conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong
winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather
conditions.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.
