Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 4:28AM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Northeast 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Isolated
gusts to 70 mph. The strongest winds will impact areas below
the Cajon Pass stretching into inland Orange County.
* HUMIDITY…Falling rapidly Monday morning to 5 to 10 percent
and remaining extremely low through Tuesday.
* TIMING…Late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.