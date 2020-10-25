Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 4:28AM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Northeast 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Isolated

gusts to 70 mph. The strongest winds will impact areas below

the Cajon Pass stretching into inland Orange County.

* HUMIDITY…Falling rapidly Monday morning to 5 to 10 percent

and remaining extremely low through Tuesday.

* TIMING…Late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.