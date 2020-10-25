Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 8:44PM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

….RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MONDAY TO 6 PM

PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND EXTREMELY LOW HUMIDITY

FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, INLAND

EMPIRE, SAN GORGONIO PASS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

.Strong Santa Ana winds will develop and strengthen after

midnight tonight. Strong and potentially damaging winds will

impact areas from the San Bernardino and Riverside County

mountains, the Inland Empire, and inland Orange. Relative

humidity will tumble into the widespread single digits Monday and

remain extremely low through Tuesday with poor recovery Monday

night. This will create widespread critical fire weather

conditions across these areas. Any fires that start will have the

potential to spread fast and pose a significant risk to life and

property.

* WIND…Northeast 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph. The

corridor of strongest winds will impact areas below the Cajon

Pass stretching across the northern Inland Empire in and

around Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, Glen Avon, extending

southwest into inland Orange County, including areas in and

around Orange, Tustin, Lake Forest to San Clemente.

* HUMIDITY…Falling rapidly Monday morning to 5 to 10 percent

and remaining extremely low through Tuesday.

* TIMING…Late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. The

strongest winds, leading to the most dangerous conditions,

will be from dawn Monday and continuing through Monday

evening.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be

favorablefor rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

Strong winds could lead to falling trees and powerlines.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.