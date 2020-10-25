Red Flag Warning issued October 25 at 8:44PM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
….RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MONDAY TO 6 PM
PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND EXTREMELY LOW HUMIDITY
FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, INLAND
EMPIRE, SAN GORGONIO PASS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
.Strong Santa Ana winds will develop and strengthen after
midnight tonight. Strong and potentially damaging winds will
impact areas from the San Bernardino and Riverside County
mountains, the Inland Empire, and inland Orange. Relative
humidity will tumble into the widespread single digits Monday and
remain extremely low through Tuesday with poor recovery Monday
night. This will create widespread critical fire weather
conditions across these areas. Any fires that start will have the
potential to spread fast and pose a significant risk to life and
property.
* WIND…Northeast 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph. The
corridor of strongest winds will impact areas below the Cajon
Pass stretching across the northern Inland Empire in and
around Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, Glen Avon, extending
southwest into inland Orange County, including areas in and
around Orange, Tustin, Lake Forest to San Clemente.
* HUMIDITY…Falling rapidly Monday morning to 5 to 10 percent
and remaining extremely low through Tuesday.
* TIMING…Late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. The
strongest winds, leading to the most dangerous conditions,
will be from dawn Monday and continuing through Monday
evening.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be
favorablefor rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
Strong winds could lead to falling trees and powerlines.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.