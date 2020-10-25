Skip to Content
today at 7:09 am
Published 11:14 pm

Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 11:14PM PDT until October 26 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

