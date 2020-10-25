Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 12:36PM PDT until October 26 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Colorado River Valley

including Baker, Lake Havasu City, Topock, Needles, and Vidal

Junction.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 9 PM Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Wave heights on Lake Havasu could reach up to 4 feet resulting

in significant hazards to boaters.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.