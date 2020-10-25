Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 12:36PM PDT until October 26 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 9 PM Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
