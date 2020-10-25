Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 2:03AM PDT until October 26 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening to 9 PM PDT /9 PM

MST/ Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Take action to secure trash cans, lawn

furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Blowing

dust and sand may reduce visibilities for brief periods of time.

Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should use extreme caution when

venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will

make the lake water rough and hazardous, which may result in high

waves 2 to 4 feet, which could tip or swamp smaller craft. For

your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore

or around protected areas.