Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 2:03AM PDT until October 26 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening to 9 PM PDT /9 PM
MST/ Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Take action to secure trash cans, lawn
furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Blowing
dust and sand may reduce visibilities for brief periods of time.
Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should use extreme caution when
venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will
make the lake water rough and hazardous, which may result in high
waves 2 to 4 feet, which could tip or swamp smaller craft. For
your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore
or around protected areas.