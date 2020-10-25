Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 3:06AM PDT until October 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains
and San Diego County Deserts. Strongest wind gusts on the desert
slopes and foothill areas
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments