Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 3:06 am

Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 3:06AM PDT until October 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains
and San Diego County Deserts. Strongest wind gusts on the desert
slopes and foothill areas

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content