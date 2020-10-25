Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 3:06AM PDT until October 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For today, westerly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65
mph. For Monday, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60
mph expected.
* WHERE…Strongest winds today below the San Gorgonio Pass. For
Monday, below the Morongo Pass.
* WHEN…through 10 PM PDT this evening, then again from 2 AM to
11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments