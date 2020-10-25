Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 3:06AM PDT until October 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For today, westerly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60

mph. For Monday, north to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley. Strongest winds today below the San Gorgonio

Pass. For Monday, below the Morongo Pass.

* WHEN…through 10 PM PDT this evening, then again from 2 AM to

11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.