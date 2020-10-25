Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 7:58PM PDT until October 26 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Most of the deserts of San Bernardino County and the
Colorado River Valley including Baker, Lake Havasu City, Topock,
Needles, and Vidal Junction.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Wave heights on Lake Havasu could reach up to 4 feet
resulting in significant hazards to boaters.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.