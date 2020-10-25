Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 8:48PM PDT until October 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated

gusts to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains

and San Diego County Deserts. Strongest wind gusts on the

desert slopes and foothill areas.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.