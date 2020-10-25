Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 8:48PM PDT until October 26 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Through this evening, west winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 60 mph. For late tonight through Monday, north to

northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley. Strongest winds through this evening

below the San Gorgonio Pass. For late tonight through Monday,

below the Morongo Pass.

* WHEN…Through 10 PM PDT this evening, then again from 2 AM to

11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.