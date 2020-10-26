Blowing Dust Advisory issued October 26 at 9:56AM MST until October 26 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility at times as
low as between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust.
For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 55 mph.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Yuma. In California, Chuckwalla Mountains,
Southeastern Imperial County, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla
Valley, including Interstate 10.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 5 PM MST /5 PM
PDT/ this afternoon. For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MST /9
PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for
larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage
possible.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.